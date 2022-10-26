Katherine Armstrong | Heritage Financial Consultants

Heritage Financial Consultants financial planner professional Katherine Armstrong was elected chairman of the board of directors for The Better Business Bureau of Greater Maryland, ascending into the role in September 2022.

In this role over the next two years, she will provide leadership to the board of directors, who sets policy and provides governance for the BBB, focusing on helping the non-profit organization continue to achieve its mission and values, serving the businesses of Greater Maryland.

As a certified financial planner professional with the Hunt Valley-based Heritage Financial Consultants, LLC, and owner of Armstrong Financial Group, Armstrong brings significant experience from serving as a professor of business management and financial planning at The Johns Hopkins University, Towson University and Notre Dame University, in addition to skills gained as a successful entrepreneur, she also is a frequent keynote speaker on financial issues.