Editorial Advisory Board: The Brittney Griner case

On Oct. 25, 2022, a Russian court rejected Brittney Griner’s appeal for an unwarranted 9½ year sentence after she pled guilty to attempting to enter Russia while possessing vape cartridges containing approximately 0.7 grams of cannabis oil. The sentence handed down is not only excessive, but also, according to her attorneys “contradicts the existing court practice.”

Nonetheless, what has been apparent from the start is that Griner, a WNBA player and two-time Olympic gold medalist, is not a criminal defendant who was afforded due process and a fair trial, but rather is just a political pawn through which Russia intends on negotiating a prisoner swap. That is unjust, cruel and unusual.

Prior to sentencing, Griner’s attorneys argued that she did not intend to smuggle illegal narcotics into Russia, and only possessed the vaping cartridges after her physician recommended the use of cannabis for pain management. The court rejected this notion and imposed only 6 months less than the maximum penalty of 10 years of incarceration although Griner was a first-time offender.

Perhaps what may further complicate any leniency by the Russian court is that, as referenced by the Maryland National Organization for Women and other sources, Griner “is a lesbian and a very vocal advocate for LGBTQIA Rights” and has been the grand marshal of the Phoenix Pride Parade. Thus, based on the Russian Government’s discrimination and restrictive policies against the LGBT Community, it is evident that Griner’s status does not make her a sympathetic prisoner in Russia.

In light of the disappointing denial of Griner’s appeal, it looks as if the only option to secure the star’s freedom is a prisoner swap as discussed and considered by President Joe Biden. After Griner’s sentencing, talks of swapping her along with another wrongfully detained American, Paul Whelan, in exchange for Russian Viktor Bout (serving time for trafficking weapons) have occurred, however, they have not concluded and appear to be on hold, maybe until after the upcoming elections.

Without taking a position on prisoner swap negotiations, this board supports and urges the immediate release of Brittney Griner from an excessively harsh punishment unjustly ordered as a result of the Russian government’s political intent based on the fact that Griner’s sentence should reflect the crime charged along with any mitigating circumstances, and as such that time has expired.

Editorial Advisory Board members Andre M. Davis and Arthur F. Fergenson did not participate in this opinion.

EDITORIAL ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS

James B. Astrachan, Chair

James K. Archibald

Gary E. Bair

Andre M. Davis

Eric Easton

Arthur F. Fergenson

Nancy Forster

Susan Francis

Leigh Goodmark

Roland Harris

Julie C. Janofsky

Ericka N. King

Angela W. Russell

Debra G. Schubert

H. Mark Stichel

The Daily Record Editorial Advisory Board is composed of members of the legal profession who serve voluntarily and are independent of The Daily Record. Through their ongoing exchange of views, members of the board attempt to develop consensus on issues of importance to the bench, bar and public. When their minds meet, unsigned opinions will result. When they differ, or if a conflict exists, majority views and the names of members who do not participate will appear. Members of the community are invited to contribute letters to the editor and/or columns about opinions expressed by the Editorial Advisory Board.