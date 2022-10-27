Eugene Wu | Continental Realty Corp.

Continental Realty Corporation selected of Eugene Wu as data scientist.

In this role, Wu will be an integral part of advancing the firm’s use of alternative data sets, data science and prop tech. For several years, CRC has been committed to data-driven decision making on the investment side of the business, as well as on operations.

As a vertically integrated real estate platform, CRC has been an early adopter of a wide range of technologies and data-focused solutions.

With more than 10 years of data science experience, Wu will further elevate CRC’s capabilities by bringing new perspectives and accelerating several strategic initiatives.