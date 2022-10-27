The wages of sin amount to $7 million for a man who cheated on his now ex-wife in violation of the former Chevy Chase couple’s postnuptial agreement that she initiated after his prior adulterous affair.

Maryland’s second-highest court Wednesday upheld the accord’s adultery compensation provision — and the multimillion-dollar award — over Thomas Lloyd’s objection, saying the now ex-husband’s compliance with its stay-faithful terms was totally within his control.

In its reported decision, the Court of Special Appeals affirmed the Montgomery County Circuit Court’s award of the $7 million to Anna Niceta, who was granted a divorce from Lloyd in October 2021 on grounds of adultery.

Niceta had taken Lloyd back after his earlier affair in 2014 on the condition that they reach a post-nuptial agreement.

The accord, reached in 2015, called for a lump sum payment of $7 million if Lloyd engaged outside of marriage in sexual intercourse or romantic kissing, hugging, fondling, embracing, emailing or sexting.

In its 3-0 ruling, the Court of Special Appeals rejected Lloyd’s arguments through counsel that the agreement was invalid because it was one-sided, he had signed it under duress and it would impose an unconscionable financial burden on him because the $7 million would exceed his assets of about $5.4 million after the divorce.

Lloyd’s attorney, Hope L. Stafford, stated via email Thursday that she and her client plan to seek review by the Court of Appeals.

“We disagree with the decision of the Court of Special Appeals, including on the basic question of whether penalties are enforceable in marital contracts,” stated Stafford, of Delaney Stafford LLC in Chevy Chase.

Niceta’s attorney hailed the court’s decision on the “obviously very interesting issue” of the enforceability of an anti-adultery provision in a postnuptial agreement.

“It is important for the bar … to have some guidance,” said Cheryl New, of New & Lowinger PC in Bethesda. “It will be instructive when people get into what works and what doesn’t work in these types of agreements.”

In its decision, the Court of Special Appeals held that the postnuptial agreement contained mutual sacrifices, or consideration, in that Niceta expressly agreed to forgo her right to seek a divorce and instead work on reconciling the marriage in return for Lloyd’s pledge to pay her $7 million if he strayed again.

“It is well-settled that the forbearance of bringing a legal action is a form of consideration,” Judge J. Frederick Sharer wrote for the court. “Therefore, Ms. Niceta’s decision not to file for divorce and to remain in the marriage following discovery of her husband’s adultery, and work on reconciling the marriage, is adequate consideration for the agreement.”

The Court of Special Appeals added that Lloyd was under no duress, as he was represented by counsel during negotiations over the agreement.

The appellate court also found that Lloyd’s pledge of $7 million, while “improvident,” was not unconscionable based on his expected $12 million inheritance from his ailing father.

Montgomery County Circuit Judge James A. Bonifant said Lloyd “’took on the risk that he would not receive the inheritance from his father’s estate, and the risk that he would not commit adultery in the future,’” wrote Sharer, a retired judge sitting by special assignment. “Because Mr. Lloyd alone controlled whether this provision was triggered, based on his assessment of his finances, we agree that this provision was not unconscionable.”

The Court of Special Appeals also rejected Lloyd’s argument that the $7 million payout violated Maryland’s public policy against enforcing penalty provisions in contracts.

“The general public policy prohibition against penalties that coerce behavior in contracts does not apply with the same rigidity in the context of postnuptial agreements,” Sharer wrote.

“That is so here, where public policy generally frowns on adultery, and postnuptial agreements by their very nature may be viewed as penalizing because they may alter the financial agreement between the parties.”

Lloyd also argued in vain that enforcement of an anti-adultery provision would violate Maryland public policy by fomenting marital discord because each spouse’s every action would be scrutinized by the other for signs of infidelity or investigation of infidelity.

“While such a provision might create fear, it could as well create stability and peace in a marriage because the consequences of various actions in a marriage are explicitly spelled out,” Sharer wrote. “Mr. Lloyd alone was the trigger of the penalty, and the circuit court found that he had acted with free will in the negotiation of the agreement and after.”

Sharer was joined in the opinion by Judges Kathryn Grill Graeff and Douglas R.M. Nazarian.

The Court of Special Appeals rendered its decision in Thomas L. Lloyd v. Anna Cristina Niceta, No. 934 September Term 2021.