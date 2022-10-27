Record number of vendors expected for Inner Harbor’s Christmas Village

Christmas Village in Baltimore will return to Baltimore’s Inner Harbor this holiday season with its largest footprint and a record number of vendors expected to participate.

The traditional indoor and outdoor German Christmas Market will open in West Shore Park, between the Maryland Science Center and the Baltimore Visitor Center, on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, and run through Christmas Eve, with a special preview weekend Nov. 19 and 20.

The festival will include 55 local small businesses, makers and international vendors, the most vendors in the event’s history – with new wooden vendor booths extending along the Inner Harbor Promenade.