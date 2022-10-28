Abt Associates to lead African aid alliance

Rockville-based Abt Associates Friday was chosen to lead the Healthcare Electrification and Telecommunications Alliance (HETA), a group tasked with helping install reliable, renewable power and provide mobile network and internet access for 10,000 health facilities across sub-Saharan Africa.

Abt Associates was chosen to lead the effort by the U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Power Africa, a new global development alliance was launched under the White House Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment.

The five-year, $47 million program will address issues that led to more than 100,000 public health facilities in sub-Saharan Africa having a lack of access to reliable electricity and almost all of them lack access to an internet connection. Millions of people seeking care and treatment in Africa are at risk because they can’t depend on refrigeration for medical commodities such as vaccines, the presence of lights for births or emergency surgeries at night, or the digital connectivity for communications and modern records management that modern medicine relies on. In short, insufficient power denies access to life-saving care.

Abt is implementing HETA with partners Resolve, bechtel.org (Bechtel’s social enterprise) and Orange (founding alliance members), alongside a growing number of companies, organizations, and foundations in the health care, energy, and telecommunications sectors.

Together with Power Africa and the USAID Bureau for Global Health, USAID country missions, African government partners, and alliance members, facilities will be outfitted to provide renewable energy and digital connectivity to improve healthcare service delivery and support U.S. climate commitments made at the United Nations General Assembly and the United Nations’ 26th Climate Change Conference of Parties in the past year.