Waiver of 180-day trial deadline requires clear statement, Md. appeals court says

The statutory requirement that Maryland defendants be brought to trial within 180 days of their initial appearance can be waived only by a clear statement from the defense that they accept the later date, the state’s second-highest court ruled this week.

In its reported decision, the Court of Special Appeals said a defendant’s “implied consent” to a trial beyond 180 days does not constitute waiver of the speedy trial law.

As a result, silence was indeed golden for a defendant and his attorney, whose refusal to speak while their trial was scheduled beyond the 180-day deadline necessitated the dismissal of the gun and drug charges, the appellate court said, citing the “Hicks rule” that derived from the law.

But Garrick Powell’s co-defendants were not so lucky because they and their attorneys expressly accepted the late trial date. Thus, Niran Henry and Lateekqua Jackson will continue to face the charges Powell escaped, the appellate court said in its 3-0 decision.

The Court of Special Appeals noted the apparent unfairness but said silence is not assent with regard to waiving the state’s obligation to bring a defendant to trial within 180 days absent good cause for the delay.

“The result here may feel unsatisfying, and indeed to contradict the usual anti-sandbagging principles that normally require parties to raise errors under penalty of waiver,” Judge Douglas R.M. Nazarian wrote for the court.

“Mr. Powell and his counsel acquiesced silently to the trial date in this case – a date that misses the Hicks deadline by exactly one day – and his silence ends up serving as the reason that his dismissal is affirmed while his co-defendants, who spoke up during the relevant proceedings, have their dismissals reversed for agreeing expressly to the date,” Nazarian added. “But this is the comparatively rare circumstance where express consent is required to circumvent a mandatory rule, not implied or tacit consent.”

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office declined to comment on the appellate court’s decision and whether it plans to seek review by the Court of Appeals.

Powell’s appellate attorney, Rockville solo practitioner John N. Sharifi, also declined to comment on the ruling.

Powell, Henry and Jackson were arrested on Feb. 3, 2021, after police allegedly found drugs and firearms in the car the three occupied.

The defendants had their initial appearance just days before the April 26, 2021, resumption of criminal trials after they were suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on the resumption date, the 180-day deadline for the defendant’s trial would have been Oct. 25.

But at the scheduling conference on June 4, an Anne Arundel County Circuit Court judge suggested a date of Oct. 26.

Henry’s attorney said, “That’s fine, Judge,” and Jackson said, “Twenty-sixth, okay.”

But Powell and his attorney remained silent during the scheduling proceeding even after the judge said, “Okay, so, October 26th for trial.”

On Oct. 26, the prosecution moved for a postponement because a police officer who had searched the vehicle was ill and could not testify, prompting the judge to ask for the first time whether a delay would violate Hicks.

Counsel for Powell, Henry and Jackson responded that the 180 days had already expired and moved to have the charges dismissed.

The motion was granted as to all three defendants, prompting the state to seek review by the Court of Special Appeals.

The state argued that the three defendants had waived the Hicks claim by agreeing to the Oct. 26 date.

The appellate court agreed with the state as to Henry’s and Jackson’s expressed waiver but upheld the dismissal of charges against Powell, who never expressly waived.

“By all accounts, Mr. Powell consented impliedly to the Oct. 26 trial date and was complicit in the Hicks violation,” Nazarian wrote. “But implied consent isn’t express consent….”

Appellate counsel for Henry and Jackson did not immediately return telephone messages Friday seeking comment on the decision and any plans to seek high court review.

Henry is represented by Creston P. Smith of Silverman Thompson Slutkin White LLC in Baltimore. Assistant Maryland Public Defender Jeffrey M. Ross is representing Jackson.

Nazarian was joined in the opinion by Judges Andrea M. Leahy and Lynne A. Battaglia, a retired jurist sitting by special assignment.

The Court of Special Appeals rendered its decision in the consolidated cases State of Maryland v. Niran Marquise Henry, Lateekqua Jackson and Garrick L. Powell Jr., Nos. 1499, 1500 and 1501 September Term 2021.