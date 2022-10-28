Weis Markets announces quarterly dividend

The board of directors of Weis Markets Inc. Friday declared a 6.3% increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $0.32 per share to $0.34 per share to shareholders of record as of Nov. 7 payable on Nov. 21. The last quarterly cash dividend increase was 3.2% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from $0.31 per share to $0.32 per share.

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a mid-Atlantic food retailer operating 197 stores in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia.