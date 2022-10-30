Natasha Mehu | Manis Canning

Natasha Mehu, a longtime fixture in Maryland policy circles, has joined Manis Canning & Associates (MCA).

She joins a team at MCA that has more than 100 years of experience working with legislatures, executives, and regulators in local, state and federal governments.

Prior to joining MCA, Mehu served as the director of the Mayor’s Office of Government Relations for Baltimore. She led the city’s local, state, and federal legislative affairs. Her team served as the city’s internal and external liaisons to government agencies on all levels and oversaw the mayor’s participation in various government membership organizations.

Mehu previously worked as the legislative director for the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) where she spearheaded MACo’s advocacy efforts in Annapolis. She focused on policy development, analysis, and advocacy in the areas of business affairs, government liability and courts, health and human services, housing and community development, and public safety and corrections.

Prior to working at MACo, Mehu was a project manager for the Home Owners Preserving Equity (HOPE) program within the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Division of Neighborhood Revitalization.

Natasha is a graduate of The University of Maryland, College Park, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in communication. She received her Juris Doctor with a certificate in health law from The University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.

Mehu has served as MACo’s representative on the Standing Advisory Committee on Opioid-Associated Disease Prevention and Outreach Programs and served on the board of directors for the Maryland Government Relations Association (MGRA) of which she is still a member. She is also a member of the Maryland State Bar Association.