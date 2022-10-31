Alex Chung | St. John Properties

St. John Properties Inc. promoted of Alex Chung to assistant superintendent for the Virginia and central Maryland Division.

Formerly a maintenance technician, Chung has worked for the company since 2020.

In his new position, Chung will support the company’s in-house construction division with tenant improvement management tasks involving new flex/R&D, commercial office, retail and warehouse buildings across the Virginia and central Maryland Region. His responsibilities will include overseeing and directing the efforts of third-party contractor groups, interacting with project managers, and maintaining schedules and budgets.

Chung, who is fluent in both Korean and English, is pursuing a degree with the University of Maryland Global Campus. He has also been active with the Developing Leaders program of NAIOP Northern Virginia and holds a UAS Pilot’s Certification for drone operations.