Lerner Enterprises acquires Florida multifamily garden community

Rockville-based Lerner Enterprises has acquired Lerner Parc at Gatlin Commons, previously Parc at Gatlin Commons, a 200-unit class-A multifamily garden community in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The property has 5,935 square feet of amenity space. The building spans a total of 201,000 residential square feet over 14 acres and was completed in September 2020. Lerner will also be the property and asset manager of Lerner Parc at Gatlin Commons.

The community is located 21/2 miles east of Tradition, a master-planned mixed-use development featuring 1.2 million square feet across office, residential, numerous retail outlets and the Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital. In addition to Tradition, directly adjacent to the property are a number of retail outlets including Walmart, Sam’s Club and other shopping center favorites.

The property’s location offers access to major interstates with on-ramps to Interstate 95 and the Florida Turnpike only 11/2 and 31/2 miles away, respectively. In addition to the multitude of existing employment opportunities, local growth has forced the expansion of major employers such as the Cleveland Clinic’s Martin Health and Tradition Hospital locations.

Lerner was advised by JLL’s Rob Carey and Evan Parker from its Washington office and Kenny Cutler from its Miami office.

This acquisition is part of Lerner’s mission to expand the company’s portfolio in Florida after the success of the Motion at Dadeland acquisition in October 2021. Lerner continues to pursue similar multifamily assets in the area.

Lerner Parc at Gatlin Commons is 50 miles from The Ballpark of the Palm Beach, the Washington Nationals’ spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Florida. Lerner is owner of the Nationals.