Matt Bush and Rob Timm | Your Public Radio

Your Public Radio announced Matt Bush was named news director for WYPR 88.1 FM and Rob Timm as production manager for WTMD 89.7 FM. Both bring decades of experience to the award-winning organization and respective National Public Radio (NPR) member stations.

As news director for the award-winning news department at WYPR, Bush will be responsible for guiding an expanding staff of reporters to provide in-depth coverage of the events and issues that face Baltimore and greater Maryland.

In 2021, WYPR was recognized by The Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association (CAPBA) with 12 awards for its reporting. More recently, WYPR and its reporters were recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists – Washington Chapter for journalism excellence as the winner of three 2022 Dateline Awards and as finalists in an additional two categories.

Bush has spent 14 of his 19-year journalism career in public radio. Most recently, he was the news director at Blue Ridge Public Radio (BPR) in Asheville, North Carolina, a role he has held for the past six years.

In the past four years at BPR, Bush and his team won 21 Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas awards, the station’s first such awards in its more than 40-year history. While at BPR, Bush also produced the station’s three podcasts, The Porch, The Waters & Harvey Show, and Going Deep: Sports in the 21st Century. Prior to that, from 2008 to 2016, Bush worked at Washington’s NPR affiliate WAMU, where he was the station’s Maryland reporter, covering the Maryland General Assembly as well as both Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties.

Bush will take the baton from Joel McCord, who has been with WYPR for 17 years and has served in the role of news director since 2012. McCord will continue to serve as a member of the WYPR news department through mid-December to ensure a smooth transition for Bush. During his award-winning 50-year career, McCord has covered Maryland’s governors and General Assembly, as well as state agencies with an emphasis on environmental issues related to the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays. As he pursues his passions, McCord will continue contributing environmental stories related to the Chesapeake Bay for WYPR news.

Timm brings more than three decades of radio experience to WTMD, where he will be the production manager and mid-day host. Most recently, he served as production director and on-air host at the independently owned Adult Album Alternative formatted WRNR in Annapolis for the past 18 years.

Prior to that, Timm hosted programs at the now defunct rock station WHFS for 13 years. He also served as director of artist and label relations for RAINN, The Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network.