Rockville company gains FDA clearance for trial of investigational drug application

Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG), a biopharmaceutical company in Rockville developing cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, on Monday announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted clearance of its investigational drug application to proceed with Phase 1 clinical development of its novel Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) product C-TIL051 for late-stage Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) patients that are relapsed or refractory to anti-PD1 therapy.

C-TIL051 is an autologous adoptive cell therapy comprised of a patient’s ex vivo expanded lymphocytes using CBMG’s proprietary manufacturing process.

C-TIL051 is manufactured and released at CBMG’s GMP facility in Rockville using a proprietary process that can achieve clinical doses more rapidly and more efficiently than traditional TIL manufacturing methods. The process involves ex vivo expansion of tumor infiltrating lymphocytes in a two-step process. C-TIL051 has not been previously studied in human clinical trials however the rationale for developing C-TIL051 was based on initial NSCLC TIL studies demonstrating encouraging safety and efficacy results.