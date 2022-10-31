TEDCO’s Pre-Seed Builder Fund invests in Frederick tech startup

TEDCO, Maryland’s economic engine for technology companies, announced its Builder Fund invested in NanoBioFAB, a Frederick technology startup.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

TEDCO’s Builder Fund invests in and provides executive support to Maryland-based technology companies run by entrepreneurs who demonstrate economic disadvantage.

NanoBioFAB is a woman-owned medical device manufacturer providing high throughput technology and services to accelerate nanomaterial research & development. It enables cost-effective innovations and reduces time to market for new sensor products.

The company also provides artificial intelligence-driven smart sensors for telemedicine and personalized health care. It employs unique patented technology to ultra-fast high-throughput 3D nano-print and screen nanosensors that can accurately detect tiny amounts of gases that emanate from one’s skin and breath, as well as measure pressure, temperature and humidity.

With the coming 5G era, NanoBioFAB’s smart sensor will enable more effective personal health management.

NanoBioFAB has engaged in multiple TEDCO programs over the past few years. Those include the SBIR/STTR Proposal Lab, the Rural Business Innovation Initiative (RBII) grant and pre-seed funding and the Rural and Underserved Business Recovery from Impact of COVID-19 (RUBRIC) Program.

Funded companies are also provided resources such as hands-on executive support, peer-to-peer mentorship/collaboration and networking opportunities.