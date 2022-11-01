Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

6525 BELCREST ROAD, LLC v. DEWEY L.C.

By: Unreported Opinions November 1, 2022

Civil litigation — Arbitration award — Confirmation

This case is before us on appeal from an order of the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County confirming an arbitration award and entering a judgment in favor of Dewey, L.C. (“Dewey”), appellee, and against 6525 Belcrest Road, LLC (“Belcrest”), appellant. Belcrest further appeals an order of the circuit court denying its Motion to Modify, Reconsider, or Revise Judgment filed pursuant to Md. Rule 2-535.

Read the opinion

