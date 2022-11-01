AL CZERVIK LLC v. MAYOR & CITY COUNCIL OF BALTIMORE, ET AL.

Real property — Tax sale — Municipal fee

After they secure a certificate of sale and meet certain post-judgment statutory obligations, tax sale purchasers are entitled to have the deed to the property executed and issued to them by the tax collector. As a condition of issuing the deed, however, Maryland Code (1985, 2019 Repl. Vol.), § 14-847(b) of the Tax-Property Article (“TP”) also requires purchasers to bear “all expenses incident to the preparation and execution of the deed.” And in Baltimore City tax sales, the Mayor and City Council of Baltimore (“the City”)charges purchasers a $125 fee (the “deed review fee”) to review their proposed deeds before the City executes and issues them.

Read the opinion