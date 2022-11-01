Arso Neuro Rehab and Orthopedic Center signs lease for 2nd Md. location

ARSO Neuro Rehab and Orthopedic Center has signed a lease with BECO Management for 3,246 square feet of space within 4425 Nicole Drive in Lanham.

Craig Kates, director of tenant advisory services for real estate firm Edge represented the client in this leasing transaction. The landlord was represented by Amy Gresinger and Jessica Vazquez of BECO Management.

ARSO Neuro Rehab and Orthopedic Center recently began operations at the site, joining an existing facility in Silver Spring.

Dario Gonzalez, CEO of the medical practice, said the group intends to open a facility in every county of the state, with the next site slated for a second Howard County location.

ARSO Neuro Rehab and Orthopedic Center differentiates its practice with an approach that offers a comprehensive array of therapeutic, recovery and wellness programs with a focus on neurological disorders and injuries. The goal is to design and execute a customized program that creates successful outcomes for patients and enables them to participate in all phases of everyday life.

Specific patient services include electric stimulation, manual therapy, spinal manipulation, therapeutic exercises, ultrasound, joint mobilization and cupping.

4425 Nicole Drive is a single-story building containing approximately 27,000 square feet of flex/office/medical space. It is situated within BECO Park at Forbes Center and is within close proximity to US Route 50 and Interstate 495.