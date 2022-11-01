Bwtech@UMBC accepting applications for 2023 Md. New Venture Fellowship for Cybersecurity

Research and technology park Bwtech@UMBC is seeking technologists and graduate students to apply for the next cohort of the Maryland New Venture Fellowship for Cybersecurity.

Now in its third year, the Maryland New Venture Fellowship for Cybersecurity is a $1.3 million program created in partnership with bwtech@UMBC, the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and the University of Maryland, College Park to accelerate the launch of cybersecurity businesses.

Accepted applicants will be matched into teams consisting of one technologist, one graduate student/fellow and one mentor. These teams will work together from January to June 2023 to develop a new cybersecurity technology and design a business launch plan to bring it to market.

Teams will meet weekly as they are guided through a curriculum facilitated by bwtech@UMBC that includes assignments, milestones and deadlines. They will also participate in educational presentations from local business and technology experts to gain insight on market research, financing, sales, marketing and more to launch a successful startup.

At the program’s conclusion, teams will participate in a live pitch competition, with prizes awarded to the most promising ideas and well-designed business plans.

Eligible technologists are Maryland-based technology developers, including faculty and graduate students within the University System of Maryland and its incubators, who have an idea for a new cybersecurity technology they would like to commercialize. Participating technologists will be responsible for driving the technical direction of the project and advancing the development of the project’s technology.

Eligible fellows are graduate students from within the University System of Maryland and its incubators. Fellows will act as the business manager and develop a successful, sustainable business model or case for the commercialization of the technology.

Applications for the program are available online at https://bwtech.umbc.edu/programs/maryland-new-venture-fellows/ and must be submitted by Nov. 18. Questions should be directed to Marjie Cota, director of entrepreneurial services, bwtech@UMBC, at 410-507-9299 or marjie@umbc.edu.

The Maryland New Venture Fellowship for Cybersecurity is funded by a Venture Challenge grant awarded by the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA), which supports organizations and programs fostering entrepreneurship and accelerating the growth of technology-based companies.

Bwtech@UMBC offers three incubators – Cyber, GovTech, and BioTech – that promote the progress of companies at all stages of development. In addition to receiving the space they need to grow their companies, bwtech@UMBC members also benefit from the guidance of Entrepreneurs in Residence who can help them transform innovative ideas into scalable businesses. It houses 131 companies and organizations that employ nearly 1,900 people and have generated $700 million in labor income and business sales.