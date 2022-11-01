JOEL THOMAS MILBURN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

Illegal sentence — Plea agreement — Probation

In 2010, Joel Milburn, appellant, pleaded guilty, in the Circuit Court for Cecil County, to one count of first-degree murder. Pursuant to a plea agreement, the court sentenced Mr. Milburn to a term of life imprisonment, with all but forty years suspended, and no period of probation. In 2015, the circuit court determined, sua sponte, that Mr. Milburn’s sentence was illegal because it did not include a period of probation. The court resentenced Mr. Milburn to a term of life imprisonment, with all but forty years suspended, and a five-year period of probation.

Read the opinion