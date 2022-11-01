Katie Harrison | Lee Chesapeake Property Management

Lee Chesapeake Property Management , the asset management affiliate of Lee & Associates | Maryland, has promoted Katie Harrison to director of operations.

In her new position, she will oversee the daily functions of Lee Chesapeake Property Management including client relations, negotiating and approving management contracts, supervising personnel, selecting contractors, coordinating management operations for property acquisitions, budget preparation, and lease administration.

Harrison, who has more than 15 years of commercial real estate experience, joined Lee Chesapeake Property Management in July 2011 as a Property Manager. She transitioned to the role of Director of Lease Administration in 2018.