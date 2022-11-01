Legislators from three committees demanded answers Tuesday from Health Department officials about a contractor who has failed to pay behavioral health and substance abuse treatment providers on a timely basis.

Those officials and representatives of Minnesota-based Optum appeared eager to move past more than two years of problems lawmakers called serious and neglectful.

“In no way at all am I minimizing the unanticipated challenges that we’ve experienced and Optum takes full accountability for its part in those challenges,” said Monica McNeil, chief executive officer of Optum Maryland. “I think we can all agree there have been several challenges since the inception of the contract.”

McNeil and others appeared Tuesday before lawmakers from the House Appropriations and Health and Government Operations Committee and the Senate Finance Committee.

Optum was awarded a contract in 2020 to administer the state’s behavioral health and substance abuse programs for Medicaid patients and pay providers. That contract was plagued with problems from the start, lawmakers said.

And a recent review by the Maryland Insurance Agency identified concerns including a failure to comply with the state’s Prompt Pay Act.

The company told the agency last year that it did not know it was subject to complying with the act, according to Maryland Insurance Administration Commissioner Kathleen Birrane.

The company has struggled to pay providers on time. And while some providers have been underpaid, others were overpaid as state officials pressured the company to use an estimated payment model in order to eliminate a backlog. The company and state now have to claw back some of those payments.

The company, which was the lowest bidder two years ago, came to Maryland without a working computerized payment system that they are only now launching. In some cases, advocates said the company continues with manual processing, which has higher error rates than automatic processing.

Additionally, the company suffered a computer system breach that exposed private patient information. Details on the extent of the problem were not disclosed at the hearing and were redacted from an auditor’s report published last week.

McNeil seemed eager to move past the issues lawmakers wanted to talk about.

“I want to focus today on going forward instead of rehashing the past because I think we can all agree that there is no benefit to continue to rehash something we cannot change and that is past,” McNeil said.

Optum ultimately accepted the findings of state insurance regulators as well as the required fixes. Included in that is more than $4 million in interest payments so far to providers who were paid late. The company did not acknowledge any fault.

“Do we have challenges? Yes,” said McNeil. “I mentioned that earlier. Nobody’s perfect.”

The hearing, for the most part, did not cover issues raised in a legislative audit published last week.

Many of the concerns raised Tuesday did overlap in some ways with that audit that will be the subject of an upcoming hearing before the Joint Legislative Audit Committee.

But on Tuesday, lawmakers demanded accountability from state health department officials.

Del. Joseline Pena-Melnyk, D-Prince George’s and chair of the House Government Operations Committee, demanded the health department provide information on the total costs to taxpayers and what the state would do to recoup that money. She also wanted to know why the state had not severed ties with Optum or imposed penalties allowed in the contract.

Del. Shane Pendergrass, D-Howard and chairwoman emeritus of the Health and Government Operations Committee expressed anger over the absence of Health Secretary Dennis Schrader.

“Do you think that this problem rises to the level of the secretary of health who has been either a deputy secretary or a secretary or an acting secretary through the whole process?” Pendergrass asked health department officials.

Schrader was deputy health secretary two years ago when he asked the Board of Public Works to approve the contract with Optum. At the time, he said the company, which was the lowest bidder, had been fully vetted and he vouched for Optum despite issues in other states.

“I don’t get that you’re taking responsibility for the mess that this is,” Pendergrass said to health department officials. “How much did this cost the state of Maryland in terms of money we’re not going to be reimbursed or we’ll have to pay back to the federal government?”

Schuh acknowledged “shortcomings” in the original contract. He said the early problems that plagued Optum was the result of a lack of a working automated claim and payment processing system.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that these are systems problems largely attributable to subcontractors to Optum and are not the result of a lack of effort or a lack of caring on the part of Optum’s team,” said Shuh.

McNeil and Schuh downplayed ongoing issues saying they were mostly resolved.

“I’m not at going forward yet although you appear to be,” Pendergrass said to Schuh.

Lori Doyle, public policy director for Community Behavioral Health Association, which represents mental health and substance abuse treatment providers in Maryland, said the system “is far from fixed” and expressed concern about the remaining two years of the contract.

“You know the story of Optum’s incompetence and their inability to meet contract deliverables,” said Doyle. “What it boils down to is we have a vendor who couldn’t do the job and a department that wouldn’t hold them accountable. Unfortunately providers and the community we serve, we’re just collateral damage.”