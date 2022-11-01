Prism Vision Group acquires Silver Spring Eye

Vision care specialists Silver Spring Eye has joined the Prism Vision Group, the largest vertically integrated eye care services organization operating exclusively on the East Coast.

Terms of the deal between Silver Spring Eye and the Providence, New Jersey-based Prism Vision Group were not disclosed.

Silver Spring Eye has been serving the eye care needs of the Washington metro area for more than 40 years in its location in the Montgomery Center in Silver Spring. The team of Drs. Thomas Yau, Arusha Gupta and Anna Park, provide general ophthalmology services with emphasis on state-of-the-art laser and premium lens placement cataract surgery, dry eye treatments, corneal transplants and pterygium surgery.