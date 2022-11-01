‘Serial’ case: Syed asks Md. appeals court to dismiss appeal from Hae Min Lee’s family

The lawyer for Adnan Syed has asked Maryland’s second-highest court to throw out an appeal from the brother of Hae Min Lee, who is seeking more details about why Syed was exonerated in Lee’s 1999 murder.

Syed’s lawyer, Assistant Maryland Public Defender Erica Suter, argued in a new filing that the Lee family’s appeal is moot because the charges against Syed have been dropped.

Lee’s family has argued their rights as crime victims were violated when they received too little notice of last month’s hearing where prosecutors asked to vacate Syed’s conviction. But Suter replied that there is no ongoing injury to the family because Syed’s case has been dismissed in Baltimore Circuit Court.

“A holding that appellant’s rights were not honored at the vacatur hearing would not and could not change the fact that there is not currently pending in the circuit court a criminal case against Mr. Syed,” Suter wrote.

Suter also asked the Court of Special Appeals not to issue an advisory opinion in the case if it finds the appeal is moot. The Lee family has argued that Maryland’s vacatur statute conflicts with victims’ rights laws and asked the appeals court to step in with guidance.

“The legislature and rules committee have explicitly defined the proceedings in which a victim impact statement must be heard by the court: sentencing, sentence modification, and review of sentence by a three-judge panel,” Suter wrote. “In contrast, where the court is weighing legal arguments, the law does not provide victims with a right to participate.”

The Lee family’s appeal does not relate to Syed’s guilt or innocence, and the family is not seeking to have Syed returned to prison. The Maryland Attorney General’s Office has also sided with the family and raised questions about the process city prosecutors used to exonerate Syed.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby announced in October that the charges against Syed would be dropped after he was excluded as a contributor to DNA recovered on Lee’s shoes. The shoes had not been tested previously, but Mosby also did not explain why the absence of touch DNA on Lee’s shoes meant Syed was innocent.

City prosecutors also said they had discovered handwritten notes identifying an alternative suspect in Lee’s murder who was never identified to Syed’s defense lawyer. When exculpatory evidence is kept from the defense, that is known as a Brady violation.

The Attorney General’s Office has denied that a Brady violation occurred and said the note was selectively quoted in the motion to vacate Syed’s conviction and is “subject to multiple interpretations.”

New questions about the note were raised Tuesday in reporting from The Baltimore Banner, which published the original handwritten document. The Banner reported that the note’s author maintains it did not refer to an alternative suspect, but to Syed.

In Monday’s filing, Suter also asked the Court of Special Appeals to disqualify the Attorney General’s Office as counsel for the state, as is typical in criminal appeals. Suter argued the attorney general’s concerns about the case and decision to side with the Lee family represent an effort to circumvent appellate rules.

“The language and tone of the Attorney General’s response confirms that it cannot act as an objective advocate for the State and that it intends instead to continue its blistering attack of the State’s Attorney for Baltimore City and to defend its own conduct relating to the Brady violation,” Suter wrote.