Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Tyler Beall, Gillian Felix, Krishna Gohel, Tim Maffett, Sabrina Marquez, Robert T. Nanovsky and Divya M. Prasad | Baker Donelson

By: Daily Record Staff November 1, 2022

Baker Donelson has added seven new associates to its Baltimore office.

These new associates, who have joined Baker Donelson since August of this year, and their primary areas of practice are:

  • Tyler Beall (Tax)
  • Gillian Felix(Labor & Employment)
  • Krishna Gohel(Financial Services Transactions)
  • Tim Maffett(Advocacy)
  • Sabrina Marquez(Advocacy)
  • Robert T. Nanovsky(Financial Services Transactions)
  • Divya M. Prasad(Financial Services Transactions)

 

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo