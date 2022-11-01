Tyler Beall, Gillian Felix, Krishna Gohel, Tim Maffett, Sabrina Marquez, Robert T. Nanovsky and Divya M. Prasad | Baker Donelson

Baker Donelson has added seven new associates to its Baltimore office.
These new associates, who have joined Baker Donelson since August of this year, and their primary areas of practice are:
- Tyler Beall (Tax)
- Gillian Felix(Labor & Employment)
- Krishna Gohel(Financial Services Transactions)
- Tim Maffett(Advocacy)
- Sabrina Marquez(Advocacy)
- Robert T. Nanovsky(Financial Services Transactions)
- Divya M. Prasad(Financial Services Transactions)
