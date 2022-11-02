4th Circuit upholds attempted murder plea, rejects ineffective assistance claim

A man who pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder in the beating and fiery mutilation of an Eastern Shore housemate lost a federal appeal Wednesday on his claim that he would have gone to trial had his attorney told him any chance for early release would rest with the Maryland governor.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Paul Martin Hurst’s ineffective assistance of counsel claim had been adequately considered and reasonably rejected by the Wicomico County Circuit Court in a post-conviction proceeding. Hurst had challenged the state court decision in federal court based on the habeas transfer provisions available under U.S. law for constitutional claims.

In his ill-fated appeal, Hurst said his trial attorney’s failure constituted ineffective assistance due to the historic reticence of Maryland governors to grant parole to those sentenced to “life in prison,” as he was, albeit with all but 40 years suspended under the plea agreement.

The attorney mistakenly believed the governor’s final say applied only to straight life terms and not those suspended to a defined number of years, Hurst stated through appellate counsel.

Hurst added he would have opted for a trial had he known the plea would essentially guarantee he would spend 40 years in prison with no real chance for parole beginning after 50% of his sentence, or 20 years.

The circuit court rejected the ineffective assistance argument in the post-conviction proceeding, saying the U.S. Supreme Court has limited ineffectiveness claims in guilty plea appeals to cases in which immigrant defendants are not told that an admission of guilt could result to deportation.

The post-conviction court cited the Maryland high court’s 1995 decision in Yoswick v. State that “parole eligibility is not a direct consequence of a plea and thus it follows that a defendant need not be informed of parole ramifications for a guilty plea to be voluntary.”

The three-judge panel of the 4th Circuit agreed in an unpublished and unsigned opinion.

“Where a state court has already adjudicated the merits of a claim raised in a federal (habeas) petition, a federal court may not grant habeas relief unless the state court decision was ‘contrary to, or involved an unreasonable application of, clearly established federal law, as determined by the Supreme Court,’ or ‘was based on an unreasonable determination of the facts in light of the evidence presented in the state court proceeding,” the panel stated.

“We have reviewed the record and find no reversible error in the (U.S.) district court’s conclusion that the state habeas court’s decision was not contrary to, or an unreasonable application of, law that was clearly established by the Supreme Court,” added the panel, which consisted of Judges James A. Wynn, Allison J. Rushing and Henry F. Floyd.

Hurst’s appellate attorney, Michael E. Lawlor, did not immediately return a message Wednesday seeking comment on the 4th Circuit’s decision. Lawlor is with Brennan, McKenna & Lawlor Chtd. in Greenbelt.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office declined to comment on the court’s decision.

Hurst pleaded guilty in 2015 in Wicomico County Circuit Court to kicking, stomping and beating housemate Zach Swanson with a shovel and stick. Hurst then used a box cutter and knife in trying to cut a tattoo off Swanson’s arm before resorting to lighter fluid and a match in August 2014.

Swanson suffered third-degree burns, a broken nose and ribs, internal bleeding, and liver and spleen lacerations. His burned arm had to be amputated.

Carey Lee Edwards, another housemate who participated in the Hebron attack, also pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison with all but 30 years suspended. Edwards was not party to Hurst’s appeal.

U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang rejected Hurst’s federal court challenge to his plea agreement based on ineffective assistance.

Chuang said the Supreme Court has never held misinformation on parole eligibility as constituting ineffective assistance. Chuang added that “the evidence does not unequivocally establish that Hurst necessarily would have proceeded to trial had he been properly advised” in light of the strong evidence against him.

“(A) defendant facing likely conviction may rationally choose the benefits of a plea agreement, even one that is not entirely favorable, that offers a better resolution than would be likely after trial,” Chuang wrote in his memorandum opinion in March 2021.

Hurst then appealed to the 4th Circuit.

With his appeal pending, the General Assembly last year enacted legislation over Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto stripping Maryland governors of having the final say in parole decisions for inmates sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. The law leaves the final decision with the appointed Parole Commission.

The 4th Circuit rendered its decision in Paul Martin Hurst v. Warden Walter West, No. 21-6468.