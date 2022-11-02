Baker Donelson named to Bloomberg Law diversity, equity and inclusion framework

For the second consecutive year, Baker Donelson, a national law firm with offices in Baltimore, has been named to Bloomberg Law’s annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Framework.

The firm is one of 43 U.S.-based law firms that was recognized for their level of disclosure of diversity-related metrics and distinguished performance in six core pillars: demographics, leadership and talent pipeline, recruitment and retention, business innovation and strategy, marketing and diversity and inclusion in the community.

Bloomberg Law’s DEI Framework was developed in 2021 in collaboration with Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index team, as well as diversity leads at corporations and U.S.-based law firms. Performance was assessed in more than 85 metrics, each associated with one of the framework’s six core pillars.

As a Mansfield Rule Certified Plus firm for the third consecutive year, Baker Donelson affirmatively considers at least 30% women, attorneys of color, LGBTQ+ attorneys and attorneys with disabilities in the candidate pools for recruitment, governance roles, equity partner promotions, and inclusion in formal pitch presentations to clients.

In addition to the firm’s ongoing D&I efforts, during 2020 Baker Donelson implemented a D&I Compact, a multiyear plan to drastically increase the number of diverse attorneys within its ranks, as well as committing to provide additional support and remove barriers to advancement.

Baker Donelson is a member of the Law Firm Antiracism Alliance (LFAA), a coalition of more than 200 of the nation’s leading law firms focused on utilizing private bar resources to assist legal services organizations in furtherance of their missions to dismantle barriers to opportunity in communities of color, and is a member of Out Leadership, the oldest and largest global coalition of companies working to improve LGBTQ+ equality.