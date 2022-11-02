Podcast: Donna S. Edwards, AFL-CIO

Maryland and DC AFL-CIO president – and Top 100 Women honoree – Donna S. Edwards talks to Sloane Brown about her more than 40 years of union work and how one of her top priorities is bringing women forward.

The Daily Record’s Women’s Perspectives Podcast features conversations with the most influential women leaders in Maryland. The Daily Record’s Top 100 Women and Leading Women Under 40 honorees share their path and the keys to their success with host Sloane Brown.

Click above to listen to the interview, or use the links below to access via podcast platforms.

Sponsored by: