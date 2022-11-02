T. Rowe Price Foundation releases first State of the Baltimore Nonprofit Sector report

The T. Rowe Price Foundation announced Wednesday the release of its 2022 State of the Baltimore Nonprofit Sector report, providing data and insights into the health and capacity of Baltimore’s nonprofit community.

The report details 10 key insights covering topics pertinent to sustaining effective organizations within the nonprofit sector, including partnerships, diversity, fundraising, technology and more. It is available for reading and downloading here.

The report is a result of years of collaboration between the T. Rowe Price Foundation and dozens of community partners throughout the city of Baltimore. Findings presented within the report results from a compilation of a variety of sources, including an economic analysis conducted by SeaChange Capital Partners, a review of iCAT (Impact Capacity Assessment Tool) and fundraising audit data submitted by several dozen organizations throughout Baltimore since 2016, which also includes analyses of financial audit and 990 data and feedback from local nonprofit leaders and staff using the Race to Lead (RacetoLead.org) and Daring to Lead survey tools.

To analyze the financial health of the nonprofit sector in Baltimore, the T. Rowe Price Foundation engaged SeaChange Capital Partners to review data from 1,723 of the city’s nonprofit organizations that electronically filed their 990 forms in one or more years from 2014 to 2019. Aside from year-over-year comparisons of select metrics, the analysis mostly focused on 2019 990 data submitted by a core group of 731 organizations with total expenses of $2.7 billion.

More than half of these organizations — both by number and total expenses — are in the health and human services or community capacity sectors. Of these 731 organizations, almost two-thirds had expenses less than $1 million.

Beginning in 2015, the T. Rowe Price Foundation began engaging with community-based leaders throughout the city of Baltimore to understand how they hoped to make positive change. Through these conversations, Baltimore residents reported how much they loved their local nonprofits, respected their leaders, and wanted them to grow stronger.

The T. Rowe Price Foundation launched its Capacity Building Program offer training in key areas local leaders had identified as the most important to them.

In 2022, the T. Rowe Price Foundation has engaged more than 5,000 organizational leaders in Baltimore through the Foundation’s Capacity Building Program. The program offers tailored trainings, focused cohorts, educational webinars, and organizational health assessments. The latter section, organizational health assessments, yielded tens of thousands of data points on the organizational health of many Baltimore nonprofit partners that formed the basis for the report.