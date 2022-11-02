Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation’s Starnight Gala raises more than $1.2M for Cancer LifeNet

The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation’s Starnight Gala raised a record of more than $1.2 million for Cancer LifeNet, which provides free-of-charge supportive care services to all residents of Harford and Cecil counties, regardless of where cancer treatment is received.

A total of 650 guests attended the biennial gala, the first in four years, on Oct. 8 at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel.

The funds raised at the event were thanks to generous sponsors, table hosts and gifts made through Fund-A-Need, which provided an opportunity for guests to make a donation at the gala.

The 2022 Starnight theme was “One Team, One Dream” and featured dining and dancing to DJ Kopec and Mood Swings. During a moving video, Chrissy and Paul Muddiman shared their personal journey with the Kaufman Cancer Center and Cancer LifeNet teams.

Gala leadership included chair Orsia Young and vice chairs Janie Kilby and Jayne Klein. Assisting on the committee were Sarah Klein and Rosemary Hajek. Jay Young and Marshall Klein served as Fund-A-Need Facilitators. Presenting Sponsors were Jay and Orsia Young of The Kelly Group and The Deyesu Family.

Cancer LifeNet, located at the Kaufman Cancer Center at University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, would not be sustainable without philanthropy. The program, founded in 2006, is funded fully through the generosity of friends and neighbors.

Cancer LifeNet’s team of professionals are able to provide free-of-charge resources to care for and support the physical, financial, psychological and emotional aspects of living with a cancer diagnosis. Cancer LifeNet makes a positive impact in the lives of local cancer patients and their loved ones at a time when it is needed most.