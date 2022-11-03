A federal appeals court Thursday upheld the conviction of an Israeli woman who led a global scheme that defrauded thousands of investors – including at least three in Maryland — out of millions of dollars.

Lee Elbaz was validly convicted of wire fraud in 2019 and sentenced to 22 years in prison by the U.S. District Court in Maryland because the scheme, though foreign-based, used wires of communication in the United States in targeting American victims, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held in its published 3-0 decision.

“Transmission of a message in furtherance of the scheme occurs in at least two locations: where the wire transmission at issue originated and where it was received,” Judge Julius N. Richardson wrote for the 4th Circuit. “Here, the transmissions were received by victims in Maryland using wires in Maryland. So Elbaz’s convictions are all permissible domestic applications of the wire fraud statute.”

But the 4th Circuit sent the case back to the federal courthouse in Greenbelt with instructions that the district court reduce Elbaz’s $28 million in court-ordered restitution, saying her repayment amount for violating U.S. law must be limited to her American victims.

“(T)he U.S. Code only criminalizes domestic wire fraud,” Richardson wrote.

“That means purely foreign conduct that would otherwise amount to ‘wire fraud’ is not a crime under the U.S. Code,” Richardson added. “We thus find the inclusion of those foreign victims with no nexus to criminal conduct in the United States in the restitution calculation was an error and remand for recalculation.”

Elbaz’s appellate lawyer, Eric J. Brignac, did not immediately return a telephone message Thursday seeking comment on the 4th Circuit’s decision and any plans to appeal.

Brignac is the chief appellate lawyer in the federal public defender’s office in eastern North Carolina, which, like Maryland, falls within the 4th Circuit.

Elbaz was chief executive officer of Yukom Communications, an Israel-based company that operated in the “binary options” industry under the brand names BinaryBook and BigOption.

The binary options market largely operates outside the United States through unregulated websites. The payout on a binary option typically is linked to whether the price of a particular asset, such as a stock, rises above or falls below a specified amount at a particular time, at which point the investor receives either a pre-determined amount of cash or nothing.

Yukom employees pretended to be from other countries, lied about their professional qualifications and adopted “stage names.” Elbaz used the alias “Lena Green” while interacting with investors, according to federal prosecutors.

Yukom employees also falsely guaranteed profits, lied about their historical rates of return and did not tell investors that they only made money if their customers lost money, prosecutors said.

An email instructed BinaryBook sales representatives to target retirees, Social Security recipients, pension holders and veterans as clients, according to court filings accompanying guilty pleas by former employees.

Elbaz trained employees to lie to investors and rigged the odds against them making and recouping any money, prosecutors said.

Elbaz’s attorneys countered that she did not condone any of the fraudulent tactics used by employees who worked under her supervision at a call center in Caesarea, Israel. Elbaz urged her employees in writing to “work clean,” her attorneys said.

The jury convicted Elbaz of three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Prosecutors said the scheme involving Elbaz and others cost investors more than $137 million between May 2014 and June 2017.

While each criminal count carried a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Elbaz to 22 years in prison. Chuang also calculated that only $28 million of the investors’ loss could be attributed to Elbaz’s role in the scheme and ordered restitution accordingly.

Elbaz then appealed to the 4th Circuit.

Richardson was joined in the opinion by Judges Allison J. Rushing and William B. Traxler Jr.

The 4th Circuit rendered its decision in United States of America v. Lee Elbaz a/k/a Lena Green, No. 20-4019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.