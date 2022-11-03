Bob Barry

President and CEO

ZIPS Franchising LLC/ZIPS Cleaners

Bob Barry’s leadership and vision center on empowering his team members.

“I say all the time that if I have to make all the decisions, there’s no need to hire anyone else,” he said. “I try to hire people who are smarter than me and empower them to help our organization succeed. I have a huge focus on teamwork and team development, and I preach communication and the need to respect everyone.”

Through empowering others and not taking himself too seriously, Barry’s leadership helps promote a relaxed but accountable work environment.

“My focus is on developing a team approach that creates a culture to get things done and that encourages team members to stay at our company, reducing turnover and increasing the solidarity and strength of our overall team,” he said. “That’s an advantage over our competitors that we leverage in numerous ways.”

Barry’s volunteerism includes serving as a board member from 2015 to 2017 for Kids Play USA, an organization that provides equipment and opportunities for children to participate in team and travel sports.

In addition to leading ZIPS, Barry is an advisor for The Unicorn Group LLC, an investor and business development advisor for Truvelop, an investor and advisor for Lost Ark Distilling Co. and founder of BMCKJ Consulting Group.

He was previously president and CEO of The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grille. During his tenure, the company received awards for a variety of achievements, such as supporting its community, exhibiting notable growth and being the largest restaurant chain in Maryland.

“These accolades, more than any I might receive personally, were truly fulfilling as a testament to the philosophy and strategies I espouse in my role as CEO,” he said.