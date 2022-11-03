Carim Khouzami

President and CEO

BGE, an Exelon Company

Carim V. Khouzami is honored to be recognized alongside so many distinguished and accomplished peers and to be able to work every day with teams committed to providing safe and reliable energy to customers and communities.

“This recognition is about more than me,” he said. “It’s about the value BGE brings to central Maryland by investing in our communities, improving infrastructure and innovating with intent and purpose.”

When it comes to improving diversity, equity and inclusion, Khouzami said BGE encourages employees “to be a part of the conversation, to bring their perspectives, creativity and curiosity to the table.”

“To foster this, we have a robust network of employee resource groups and events, such as our annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Week, an employee-led initiative featuring activities and discussions about the relevant DEI issues at BGE and in our world today,” he said.

BGE’s commitment to the community spans across two centuries.

“As we continue to progress beyond the challenges of the past several years, BGE is investing in initiatives to ensure our communities can recover and thrive in the future,” he said.

The company has refocused its Corporate Community Impact team to ensure that its investments in the community are aligned with the company’s values of building Exelon’s future workforce, energy empowerment in its communities, enrichment through local vitality and equal access to arts and culture.

“This work has included pledging $15 million to establish the BGE Energizing Small Business Grants program, which assists eligible small businesses with COVID-19 relief and recovery by providing $20,000 grants, expanding the BGE Workforce Collaborative infrastructure academy and continued support of the Fuel Fund of Maryland,” Khouzami said.