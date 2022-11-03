Carroll County mother wins multimillion-dollar verdict in vehicle crash lawsuit

A Carroll County jury awarded more than $2 million to a New Windsor woman who suffered serious injuries in a 2017 vehicle crash.

The verdict is one of the largest ever in Carroll County, according to the woman’s lawyer, Richard H. Offutt Jr., of Hoffman, Comfort, Offutt, Scott & Halstad, LLP.

The $2.3 million financial award was unusual because it included $2 million for the future cost of health care aides for the woman’s child, who is disabled. The woman, Sarah E. Green, requested funds to cover the cost of physical care for the child that Green would no longer be able to perform because of the injuries she sustained in the crash.

“There was no Maryland case law on point addressing the idea of awarding damages for expenses incurred by a plaintiff to hire people to do the work which she would have been able to do but for the injuries she received in the accident,” Offutt said.

Offutt relied on cases from other states and common law tort principles to argue that the damages should be allowed.

The child’s disability is not related to the crash.

The defendant is Modern Comfort Systems Inc., a Westminster HVAC company. According to the complaint, Green was driving northbound on U.S. Route 15 in Frederick County on Nov. 15, 2017, when she came to a stop because traffic ahead of her had halted.

The driver of the Modern Comfort vehicle, Jeffrey S. Brown, did not stop, according to the complaint, and crashed into Green’s vehicle. Green’s vehicle and those in front of hers were pushed into one another and in total five vehicles were involved in the collision, the complaint claimed.

Green “was thrown violently about the interior of her vehicle, sustaining serious, painful and permanent injuries about her head, body and limbs, and did suffer severe and excruciating pain, mental anguish and loss of enjoyment of life,” Offutt wrote in the complaint.

The complaint brought claims against Modern Comfort, which was Brown’s employer.

Jurors awarded the $2 million for future expenses and an additional $300,000 in noneconomic damages for Green’s pain and suffering. The verdict was reached on Sept. 1 in Carroll County Circuit Court after a four-day trial.

Green filed the lawsuit in November 2020.

The lawyer for Brown and Modern Comfort Systems was Michael H. Burgoyne, of Thomas, Thomas & Hafer LLP. Burgoyne did not respond to a phone message and email seeking comment Thursday.