Clint Eisenhower | Abt Associates

Abt Associates named Clint Eisenhower as CMS and State Medicaid Digital Director to lead the digital solutions and data analytics for Abt’s CMS programs, as well as support digital growth in state and local governments.

Eisenhower is an executive leader with more than two decades of experience in state and federal government agencies and a veteran of health analytics and enterprise solutions for program integrity of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the single largest payer for health care in the U.S.

Before joining Abt, Eisenhower was regional manager for state Medicaid and federal government at Thomson Reuters, where he led data and analytics solution development, business development, and enterprise digital solution sales for those markets. Prior to Thomson Reuters, Eisenhower served as the state Medicaid area director at Mathematica.

In his 18 years in federal and state government, he served as director of the Governance Management Group and director of the state liaison staff at the CMS Center for Program Integrity, where he developed a comprehensive CMS-wide Medicaid program integrity strategy that included digital components related to Medicaid data and analytics, provider screening and enrollment, and beneficiary eligibility.

In Pennsylvania state government, Eisenhower was the state’s Medicaid program integrity director; his team implemented an electronic Third Party Liability solution and supported modernization of the Commonwealth’s MMIS and eligibility systems. He also held leadership positions for the Pennsylvania Auditor General, Department of State, and Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.