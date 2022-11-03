Creig Northrop

CEO & Founder

Northrop Realty

Creig Northrop provides his team with what he would have wanted as a new agent just starting in the real estate business: structure, systems and strategy for success.

“We were founded on the ideal of lifelong relationships and believe in fostering a dynamic environment with limitless growth,” Northrop said. “We have found that if people love what they do and have the support and tools they need, they are set up for success.”

Northrop founded Northrop Realty in 2018, following his success as CEO and founder of The Creig Northrop Team of Long & Foster.

In 2014, Northrop made history at age 47 as the youngest recipient to date of The Billionaires Club, which recognizes agents who have sold at least $1 billion in real estate throughout their career.

The full-service custom brokerage supports its agents with leads, home marketing and staging consultants, client care coordinators, an in-house marketing agency, Studio7 and 20 classes a month taught by top real estate educators at no cost to the agents. They can also enroll in professional development classes and meet with executive leadership.

Northrop serves on the board of directors for the University System of Maryland Foundation. In the past, he served on the board of directors for Howard County General Hospital, Cystic Fibrosis and the Alzheimer’s Association. Northrop Realty annually supports charities such as Toys for Tots, the Alzheimer’s Ball and the Joshua M. Friedman Foundation.

Northrop earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Maryland.

“I believe that to be a great leader you must lead by example,” Northrop said. “And as John C. Maxwell has said ‘a leader knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way.’ It is how I operate and winning this award illustrates how I have made a difference in so many lives and I want to leave a person better than when I met them.”