Dr. Mouhamad O. Annous | Orchard Hill Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center 

By: Daily Record Staff November 3, 2022

Orchard Hill Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center has announced the addition of board-certified vascular surgeon and wound care specialist Mouhamad O. Annous, MD, to its clinical team.

Annous’ appointment enhances Orchard Hill’s Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Management program, which provide onsite hemodialysis and the management of dialysis ports and wound care for nephrology patients. Under the direction of board-certified nephrologist Dr. Kamal Sewaralthahab, the CKD management program aims to preserve patients’ kidney function and prevent further decline through a balance of treatment and education. The facility’s onsite hemodialysis operates in partnership with Davita Kidney Care.

A highly respected physician in the Greater Baltimore area for more than 40 years, Dr. Annous holds certifications in both general and vascular surgery from the American Board of Surgery. He is affiliated with Premier Vascular Center of Maryland and the major hospital systems in the region, including the University of Maryland Medical System and Johns Hopkins Health System.

 

