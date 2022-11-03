Elizabeth Rendon-Sherman

CEO/CFO

LG-TEK

Elizabeth Rendon-Sherman stands out as a Hispanic woman and veteran who has grown her company to be a leading provider of technology, cyber, language, training and security services within the Intelligence Community.

LG-TEK now includes all facets of cyber, system/software development and life cycle support, networking, training, linguistic support, facility planning and physical and personal security.

“The success I have had through the years is a result of my trust in God and of all of the support I have received from my family, LG-TEK, peers in the industry, customers and organizations I have been involved with,” Rendon-Sherman said. “This special award of Most Admired CEOs is humbling. I will endeavor to honor all who supported me by pursuing more opportunities for growth with a continued commitment to make a positive impact to my organization and my community as a whole.”

Early in her career, she was an Electronic Warfare Operator for the U.S. Army. She served as a consultant for Booz-Allen & Hamilton before becoming CEO-CFO of LG-Tek. She also held roles at Ford Aerospace, Intercon Systems and Bendix Field Engineering.

She earned her Master of Science in administration from Central Michigan University and her bachelor’s in information systems management from the University of Maryland.

Rendon-Sherman is active in the community and serves as chair of the rankings & research subcommittee for the Maryland Economic Development Commission, where she is a commissioner. She also is a board member of the Fort Meade Alliance Foundation and has been recognized as a minority business enterprise. In 2021, she was named Good Scout by the Boy Scouts of America, Baltimore Area Council.