Josh Levinson

Founder & CEO

Charm City Run

Josh Levinson will tell you that the strength of his running stores are the people, plain and simple.

“They are motivated, caring and love the sport and the difference it can make in everyone’s life,” he said. “When people join, they do not leave because it is the place where they want to work.”

In Nov. 2022, a team from Charm City Run is planning to run the New York City Marathon together. Levinson said that his leadership style in every aspect of the business is to be a team captain, motivating everyone to be the best version of themselves.

“Our legacy will not be how many shoes we sold but the difference we made in lives through running and through giving back to our community,” Levinson said.

Before founding Charm City Run in 2002, Levinson had a varied career. He earned his bachelor’s from Washington & Lee University and went on to work in commercial banking and then at Gilman School as a teacher and coach. In 1999, he earned his MBA from the University of Texas, Austin, and then worked for Dell Computer and Pavilion Technologies.

Charm City Run now has eight locations, including a new location in Gaithersburg, and 160 employees.

When people buy shoes or run in one of Charm City Run’s races, they are investing in themselves, movement and a community, Levinson said.

From 2012 to 2022, his store has been named to the Top 50 Running Stores in America list, and in 2016 was named Best Running Store in America.

Levinson serves on the board of trustees of Bridges Baltimore, the Irvine Nature Center and the Gilman School’s Community, Inclusion and Equity committee.