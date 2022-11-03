Kevin W. Sowers

President of Johns Hopkins Health System and Executive Vice President of

Johns Hopkins Medicine

Kevin W. Sowers believes leaders connect people across the continuum of time.

“In this way, the work we do honors those

who came before us as we work towards our vision, with the goal of handing off a strong organization to the next generation,” he said. “Particularly during challenging times, teams need leaders who don’t become part of the problem. As leaders, we have to rise above the chaos so that we can guide our teams forward. We also have to champion teamwork and highlight the importance of every member of the team in achieving organizational success.”

The challenges of the last several years have drawn on the ability to successfully partner across divides to care for the entire community, Sowers said.

“Successfully addressing the needs of our region during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic required working together in new ways,” he said. “The Baltimore Area COVID-19 Public-Private Taskforce facilitated communication between health systems, city and state leadership and supported data-driven decision making across the board.”

As a member of the task force leadership team, Sowers worked alongside University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS) President Dr. Mohan Suntha to strategize and use their combined resources in a unified response to the pandemic. The task force focused on data sharing, call center interconnectivity utilizing a series of evaluation protocols resulting in specific behavioral instructions, communications and special populations.

“This collaboration allowed health care organizations to manage the flow of COVID-19 patients through the region and to plan for surge capacity by utilizing regional resources as opposed to inundating any one facility,” he said.