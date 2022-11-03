Steven Linkous

President & CEO

Harford Mutual Insurance Group

Steven D. Linkous was raised on a dairy farm, and as one of four boys, he learned the value of hard work and the importance of culture and values.

“Leadership requires creating and fostering an envisioned future based on core values that guide and inspire the organization’s actions in achieving that vision,” Linkous said. “Everyone needs to see where we are going, why we are going there, be proud of how we are getting there, and feel supported and engaged at every level.”

Last year, Linkous and his wife and two sons all shaved their heads to support childhood cancer research through St. Baldrick’s. During the NAMIC National Convention in Nashville, they reached out to connections in the insurance industry and raised more than $560,000 for childhood cancer research, setting a world record.

As the 10th president of a company that was founded in 1842, Linkous set a goal to double the size of the company by 2024. They reached the goal in 2020, growing total assets past $600 million and the group’s Policyholders’ Surplus past $300 million, from $272 million and $89 million, respectively, when Linkous took the position in 2006.

In 2021 and 2022, Harford Mutual was recognized by Aon in The Ward 50, an objective review of financial performance and strength to identify the top 50 carriers for the entire property and casualty insurance industry.

Linkous serves on the board of trustees for Harford Community College, United Way of Central Maryland and the Harford County Public Library Honorary Board of Directors. He earned his bachelor of science in Information Systems Management from the University of Maryland University College and the Institute’s Executive Education from the University of Virginia.