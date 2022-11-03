Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Under Armour’s Q2 net income surpasses Wall Street expectations

By: Daily Record Staff November 3, 2022

Baltimore-based athletic apparel maker Under Armour Inc. on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $86.9 million.

The company said it had profit of 19 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.57 billion in the period, which also topped Wall Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.56 billion.

Under Armour expects full-year earnings in the range of 44 cents to 48 cents per share.

 

