United Way of Central Md. opens Neighborhood Grant Program application process

United Way of Central Maryland announced Thursday it has opened grant applications for its Neighborhood Grant program.

The funding opportunity for nonprofits and other organizations throughout the greater Baltimore region is seeking projects that inspire community connection and amplify the efforts of local leaders to build upon, and support, their work happening at the neighborhood level.

Launched in 2020, United Way of Central Maryland Neighborhood Grants are an opportunity for neighborhood-centered organizations with total annual operating budgets under $500,000 in their current fiscal year to receive between $2,500 and $10,000 in funding to carry out neighborhood-centered projects informed by local residents.

Last year, 49 grants totaling more than $400,000 were awarded to nonprofits throughout central Maryland. Previous grant recipients included Street Angels Project, Dent Education, Dundalk Renaissance Corporation, Upcycled, and others.

Applications must be submitted by Nov. 29, 2022 at 5 p.m. Organizations wishing to apply are strongly encouraged to attend United Way’s Neighborhood Grant Information Session Nov. 7 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. via Zoom.