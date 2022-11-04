Md.’s Kahlert Foundation donates $15M to University of Utah’s School of Computing

The University of Utah announced Friday a $15 million donation from the Sykesville-based The Kahlert Foundation to provide support for the university’s School of Computing.

The Kahlert Foundation’s donation will establish an endowment to provide the School of Computing with flexible, long-term funding that will expand student support, bring in top faculty and accelerate industry collaborations. In recognition of the gift, the university will rename the school in collaboration with The Kahlert Foundation.

Established in 1991 by Bill Kahlert, a philanthropist and co-founder of Evapco Inc., the foundation provides grants to nonprofit organizations in the areas of health care, education, youth programs, veteran organizations and human services.

Originally established to support communities in the Maryland area, the foundation expanded its mission in 2015 to include Utah thanks to the influence and passion for philanthropy of Heather Kahlert, the founder’s granddaughter.

Including this most recent gift, the foundation has provided more than $30 million in support across the university. Other recent projects funded and spearheaded by The Kahlert Foundation at the university include the Kahlert Initiative on Technology, a digital literacy certificate for all students, regardless of degree; Kahlert Village, a residential community for first-year students; scholarship support for student Athletes and David Eccles School of Business majors; and generous support for the both the Spencer Fox Eccles School of Medicine Building and the Primary Children’s and Families’ Cancer Research Center at Huntsman Cancer Institute.

Since its founding in 1965, the School of Computing has been a center of excellence and innovation, helping to lead a revolution in the use of computers for graphics, data visualization, and human interface.

The school housed one of the first four nodes of the ARPANET, the forerunner to the internet. Today, the school is one of the fastest-growing on campus, with the number of students pursuing degrees or courses up 47% in five years. Nearly half of computer science degrees awarded by universities in the Utah System of Higher Education each year are from University of Utah.

Well-known alumni include Alan Kay, recipient of the Turing Award for envisioning the first GUI at Xerox PARC; Ed Catmull, co-founder of Pixar; John Warnock, co-founder of Adobe Systems; Alan Ashton, founder of WordPerfect, Jim Clark, founder of Netscape and WebMD; and Telle Whitney, former CEO of Anita Borg Institute and co-founder of Grace Hopper Celebration of Women in Computing.

The naming is pending review and approval by the university’s Board of Trustees at its meeting on Nov. 8.