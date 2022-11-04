Patrick Fitzgerald, Jen Schneider and Matt Levin | Chesapeake Search Partners

Chesapeake Search Partners announced it has promoted Patrick Fitzgerald to assistant practice director – accounting and finance, Jen Schneider to assistant practice director and Matt Levin to assistant practice director.

Fitzgerald has been instrumental in supporting CSP’s growth since he joined the professional search firm as its first employee eight years ago. In his new role, Fitzgerald will continue to make an impact and lead additional team members as the practice continues to grow.

Schneider has played a pivotal role in the growth of the sales and marketing practice over the past eight years. In addition to landing top sales and marketing talent for the firm’s partners, she leads special community initiatives at CSP, recently hosting an event to raise funds for Maryland Food Bank during Hunger Action Month.

Levin’s knowledge of the market, his depth of expertise in the logistics and manufacturing sector and his longstanding relationships with manufacturing engineering leaders have elevated engineering and operations to its own practice. When he’s not investing time consulting the firm’s partners with their hiring processes, Levin invests time supporting nonprofits such as JARC with career development and mock interviews.