Applications open for Md. Energy Administration commercial, industrial, agricultural grants

The Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) on Monday announced the launch of the Commercial, Industrial & Agricultural (CI&A) Grant Program for fiscal year 2023 (FY23).

MEA is offering the CI&A 2023 Grant Program to Maryland commercial, industrial, nonprofits, and farms and other agricultural entities, for the implementation of energy efficiency improvement projects to their facilities. New this year, data centers have now been incorporated into the CI&A program streamlining the programs and reflecting the common technologies.

The CI&A Program budget in FY23 is anticipated to provide an estimated $2.4 million in funding, which will be available for energy efficiency projects in the commercial, industrial, and nonprofit and the agricultural sectors.

Applications will be accepted on an ongoing basis until funding is fully awarded or until Feb. 15, 2023, at 5 p.m., whichever occurs first. Applications can be found here and must be fully completed to be considered. Contact program manager Briggs Cunningham at ci.mea@maryland.gov or 410-537-4070 with questions regarding eligibility or application requirements.