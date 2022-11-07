Baltimore-based government contractor accused of keeping 401(k) funds

A Baltimore-based government contractor is facing a lawsuit in federal court over allegations that it kept some of its employees’ contributions to their retirement plans and failed to make employer contributions for nearly five years.

The U.S. Department of Labor has sued C&S Jones Group LLC, which says on its website that it is a “certified full service government contractor dedicated to improving all areas of government and business operations.”

The DOL lawsuit accuses C&S Jones Group of deducting employees’ 401(k) contributions from their paychecks but never remitting some of the money to the retirement plan. Instead, the funds “remained in the company’s business operating account and were used to pay the company’s operating expenses,” according to the 11-page complaint.

The employee contributions that were never forwarded to the plan added up to more than $3,700 from Dec. 15, 2017, through March 31.

During the same period, the company failed to make nearly $64,000 in employer contributions to employees’ retirement plans, the complaint claims. The 401(k) was established in 2017 as part of a collective bargaining agreement with the United Food Commercial Workers Local Union #8, the DOL wrote.

“Between December 15, 2017 and March 31, 2022, the company had sufficient assets to make employer contributions, which the plan’s terms required,” the DOL’s lawyer, Erik S. Unger, wrote in the complaint. “Notwithstanding this financial ability to pay, the company failed to timely pay the required employer contributions.”

The company is jointly owned by Charles and Sabria Jones, according to the complaint. Charles Jones, who is also the president and CEO, did not return a phone message seeking comment Monday. There is no lawyer listed for the company in court records.

According to the complaint, C&S Jones Group paid back some of the contributions in October 2021 but still owes more than $44,000 in contributions to the plan, plus $6,300 in interest.

A government spending website shows that the U.S. Department of Defense contracted with C&S Jones Group beginning in 2018. The company was responsible for stocking, receiving and custodial operations at the commissary for the U.S. Army’s Schofield Barracks in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The contract was worth more than $6 million and was scheduled to end in August, government records show.

The DOL complaint asks to have the company and its owners removed as fiduciaries of the plan and to appoint an independent fiduciary. The complaint also asks a judge to require that the plan “set off any individual account balance of Charles Jones and Sabria Jones against the amount of losses” and the cost of an independent fiduciary.

“Charles Jones, Sabria Jones, and the company each knowingly participated in or knowingly undertook to conceal acts or omissions of the other that they knew were violations of (the Employee Retirement Income Security Act),” the DOL wrote.