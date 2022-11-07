CHARLENE MAHONEY v. PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Civil litigation — Appellate procedure — Final judgment rule

Charlene Mahoney, appellant, was employed by Prince George’s County Public Schools, appellee. In 2019, appellee filed a civil action against appellant, claiming that it had overpaid her $63,237.81 for unapproved overtime and that she had refused to reimburse that money. Shortly thereafter, appellant was indicted for theft scheme based on the same allegations.

