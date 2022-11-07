Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

CHARLENE MAHONEY v. PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

By: Unreported Opinions November 7, 2022

Civil litigation — Appellate procedure — Final judgment rule

Charlene Mahoney, appellant, was employed by Prince George’s County Public Schools, appellee. In 2019, appellee filed a civil action against appellant, claiming that it had overpaid her $63,237.81 for unapproved overtime and that she had refused to reimburse that money. Shortly thereafter, appellant was indicted for theft scheme based on the same allegations.

Read the opinion

×
Enjoy This Free Article.
We Have 2 More For You.
All You Need To Do Is Register To Receive Your 2 Additional Free Articles.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2022 Maryland Daily Record | 200 Saint Paul Street, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo