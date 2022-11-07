Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

DEBRA BONILLA-MEAD v. LAURA H.G. O’SULLIVAN, et al.

By: Unreported Opinions November 7, 2022

Real property — Foreclosure action — Right to jury trial

On July 16, 2018, appellees, acting as substitute trustees, filed an Order to Docket in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, seeking to foreclose on real property owned by Debra Bonilla-Mead, appellant. Thereafter, Ms. Bonilla-Mead filed an “Emergency Motion to the Court to Strike and Compel Alleged Plaintiffs/Debt Collectors and Their Agents to Void Their Sham Public Auction/Proceedings on Defendant’s Property Scheduled for 12-26-2018.”

Read the opinion

