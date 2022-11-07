DEBRA BONILLA-MEAD v. LAURA H.G. O’SULLIVAN, et al.

Real property — Foreclosure action — Right to jury trial
On July 16, 2018, appellees, acting as substitute trustees, filed an Order to Docket in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, seeking to foreclose on real property owned by Debra Bonilla-Mead, appellant. Thereafter, Ms. Bonilla-Mead filed an “Emergency Motion to the Court to Strike and Compel Alleged Plaintiffs/Debt Collectors and Their Agents to Void Their Sham Public Auction/Proceedings on Defendant’s Property Scheduled for 12-26-2018.”
