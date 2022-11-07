Disbarred lawyer faced more than 200 ethics complaints

Welcome to Monday, the 33rd anniversary of L. Douglas Wilder‘s victory in Virginia, which made him the first elected Black governor in the United States.

Here are some other news items.

— California disbars lawyer who faced 205 ethics complaints.

— Under-40 celebrity attorney helps Elon Musk terminate Twitter team.

— Former Libyan military commander faces deposition in federal lawsuit.

— Condemned Arizona prisoner will be executed by lethal injection by default.