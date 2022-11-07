Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

JEREZ NEHEMIAH STONE-COLEMAN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions November 7, 2022

Criminal procedure — Notice of appeal — Final judgment rule

In November 2019, Jerez Nehemiah Stone-Coleman, appellant, was arrested and charged with one count of theft between $25,000 and $100,000 and two counts of identity theft. Following his release, appellant failed to appear at two pre-trial status conferences. The court issued a bench warrant and, after appellant was arrested on that warrant, the court set bail at $2,000, with permission to post ten percent.

Read the opinion

